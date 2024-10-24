Business Standard
Diwali 2024 calendar: Know all about the 5 days of the Festival of Light

Diwali is the most significant festival Hindu festival, observed around this time of the year. Five days are dedicated to the festivities. Let's take a look at the entire Deepawali calendar

One of the main Hindu holidays observed at this time is Diwali. It is celebrated with immense fanfare every year and is also known as Deepawali or the Festival of Lights. It occurs on the fifteenth day of Kartik, the darkest night of the year, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. 
Hindus use rangoli, diyas, and glittering lights to adorn their homes on this special day. Each of the five days of festivities is devoted to a different event. Many people are uncertain about when to celebrate Diwali and the five days that follow because of the controversy around whether it falls on October 31 or November 1. 
 

Diwali 2024: 5 Festive dates

This year, Diwali falls on October 31. According to the Drik Panchang, Choti Deepawali and Lakshmi Puja will be marked on the same day. The five days of Diwali incorporate Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Each of the five days of Diwali has its own rituals and significance. Given below are the shubh muhurat to keep in mind:
October 29-           Dhanteras
October 31-           Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)
October 31-           Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

November 2-           Govardhan Puja
November 3-           Bhai Dooj. 

5 Days of Diwali 2024: Significance 

 
Day 1: Dhanteras (October 29, 2024)
The celebrations of Diwali begin on Dhanteras. On this day, people pray for wealth and success and worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. Gold coins, bars, and jewellery are among the new things that devotees buy.
 
Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali (October 31, 2024)
Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi is observed on the second day. It honours Lord Krishna's triumph against the evil Narakasura.
 
Day 3: Diwali (October 31, 2024)
Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman return to Ayodhya on Diwali. It also honours the triumph of good over evil. People use lights, colourful rangoli, and clay lamps (diyas) to adorn their homes on this day. In the evening, devotees also conduct Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja. 
 
Day 4: Govardhan Puja (November 2, 2024)
Following Diwali, Indians celebrate Govardhan Puja. It is devoted to the worship of the mountain, Govardhan Parvat. It is stated that Lord Krishna saved the people of Mathura from Lord Indra by raising the mountain. 
 
Day 5: Bhai Dooj (November 3, 2024)
Bhai Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhaiya Dooj are the names given to the final day of Diwali celebrations. It honours the unique bond between sisters and brothers. On this day sisters pray for their brothers' long life and prosperity.
   

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

