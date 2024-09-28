Business Standard
Home / India News / Docs' cease work stir at WB hospital continues after patient kin's assault

Docs' cease work stir at WB hospital continues after patient kin's assault

Three junior doctors along with three nurses and healthcare workers were injured in the incident

Doctor

Representative Image: The junior doctors and nurses subsequently called for a 'cease work' stir. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Junior doctors and nurses continued their 'cease work' agitation at state-run Sagar Dutta Hospital in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday in protest against assault on staffers by the relatives of a patient.

The staffers of the hospital located in Kamarhati near Kolkata launched the 'cease work' protest late on Friday after some of them were allegedly beaten up by the relatives of the patient who died during treatment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Three junior doctors along with three nurses and healthcare workers were injured in the incident, a junior doctor said.

The junior doctors and nurses subsequently called for a 'cease work' stir demanding better security arrangements.

 

The condition of the patient, a middle-aged woman who suffered from acute breathing problems, was critical, he said.

"The patient was admitted to the hospital on Friday with breathing difficulties. Her condition was not good and healthcare workers attempted to administer oxygen but it was too late and she died. But her family members alleged she did not receive any medical treatment," a nurse said.

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Biswa,Himanta,Assam CM

LIVE: BJP to contest Jharkhand Assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U), says Himanta

tech mobile apps

Plea filed in Delhi HC against mobile apps sharing vehicle owners' details

tata motors

CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Tata Motors' Rs 9,000 cr plant in TN

Odisha

Odisha to hold investors' meet in January, eyes Rs 2.5 trn by 2029

Citizens' protest at Shyambazar tram depot on Thursday

Kolkata trams: From city lifeline to heritage relic and future symbol

Nurses said that despite the presence of policemen, 15-20 members of the patient's family entered the female medicine ward and assaulted the doctors and nurses attending to the patients.

"We have been repeatedly demanding proper security in the outpatient department and hospital wards. But the incident proves that the state administration is yet to wake up to our demand for safety. Till our demands for adequate safety are met, the 'cease work' will continue," the junior doctor said.

A senior official of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said the hospital administration has lodged a complaint with Kamarhati Police Station and an investigation is underway.

He said security on the hospital compound has been intensified following the incident and a police patrol was keeping vigil near the hospital main gate.

West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum member Aniket Mahato said, "We had earlier raised concerns about security. Unless the government takes proactive steps, such incidents will continue to occur.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kiran Rao

RG Kar case 'frightening', women need safer working conditions: Kiran Rao

cbi

CBI awaits 3D laser mapping report to pinpoint RG Kar crime scene

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

West Bengal to hire 12,000 police officers for enhanced hospital security

Durga Puja

WB launches control room for uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja

Doctor Protest, Protest, Gurugram Protest

RG Kar case: New officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station appointed

Topics : West Bengal Bengal doctors strike doctors protests Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon