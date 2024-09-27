Business Standard
India News / WB launches control room for uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja

WB launches control room for uninterrupted power supply during Durga Puja

The initiative was inaugurated by State Power Minister Aroop Biswas here on Thursday

Durga Puja

The control room will operate throughout the festival period. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the Durga Puja festival in the second week of October, the West Bengal government launched a 24x7 Puja control room and a dedicated WhatsApp service.

The initiative was inaugurated by State Power Minister Aroop Biswas here on Thursday.

The control room will operate throughout the festival period, extending until Jagaddhatri Puja in November second week.

Citizens can contact the control room at the following numbers for WBSEDCL power: 8900793503 and 8900793504. For CESC customers, the control room can be reached at 98310 79666 or 98310 83700.

 

The newly launched WhatsApp service, available at 8433719121, provides various features for customers, including bill information, bill viewing and downloading, payment options, new connection applications, quotation inquiries, power outage reporting, and energy-saving tips, Biswas said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Kolkata Durga Puja

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

