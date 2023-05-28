close

DPAP will fight for restoration of J-K's statehood, land rights: Azad

DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he would fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and the job and land rights of its people if the party wins the Assembly elections

Press Trust of India Jammu
Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he would fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and the job and land rights of its people if the party wins the Assembly elections.

He said a progressive Jammu and Kashmir is possible only if people stand united and defeat the politics of hate as he called for unity and harmony among all communities.

"The people of J&K must rise above personal beliefs and find a common path to usher a new dawn of peace and prosperity as the Union Territory is lagging far behind due to divisive and petty politics by successive regimes, Azad said addressing a party function in Akhnoor sector here.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Rattan Lal joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) along with his supporters on the occasion.

Welcoming the new entrants, Azad said a lot more needs to be done for the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"When I was the chief minister, relief was provided to people and the speed of developmental work was increased by introducing a three-shift work culture. After I went back to Delhi, it seems development has halted here," he said.

Azad said if his party comes to power, he will focus on development and will fight to restore jobs, land and statehood that was safeguarding the rights of the people.

Urging the people to reject the divisive forces who try to vitiate the brotherhood and harmony to gain political mileage, Azad said he had made it clear that there is no place in DPAP for those who try to make money through illegal means or believe in divisive politics.

"Only those who believe in serving people can be allowed to join the DPAP," he said.

Azad said he founded the DPAP for the same reasons and promised the people that Akhnoor will see development, including improved educational and health facilities, if the DPAP was elected to power.

"We understand the sufferings of people living in the border belts because of hostile situations. The time has come for Akhnoor residents to overcome their sufferings," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ghulam Nabi Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:16 PM IST

