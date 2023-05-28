close

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 quake hits Afghanistan

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said.

"The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds," said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors had jolted most parts of Punjab and Haryana after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing people to rush out of buildings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Afghanistan Punjab Haryana

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

