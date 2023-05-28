Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 quake hits Afghanistan

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Punjab and Haryana after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Sunday.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds, occurred around 11:20 am, seismologists said.

"The tremors were mild. I felt a jolt as the tremors lasted for a couple of seconds," said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Chandigarh.

On the night of March 21, strong tremors had jolted most parts of Punjab and Haryana after an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, causing people to rush out of buildings.

Also Read Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; second time in a week; epicentre in Afghanistan At least 3 killed, 44 injured after 6.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan, tremors also felt in China Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan PM Modi to inaugurate Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on Monday 'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik Punjab govt's anti-corruption helpline receives close to 8,000 complaints Lack of menstrual hygiene at work drives income loss, absenteeism Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers; DCW's Maliwal tells Delhi Police