DRI seizes contraband worth Rs 3,500 cr in FY24, drugs major contributor

Also, growing use of air passenger, courier and postal cargo for smuggling of drugs and other contrabands remains a concern

Narcotics, drugs

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Principal DG Mohan Kumar Singh said infiltration of supply chains has emerged as a significant challenge in curbing smuggling | Representative Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Revenue Intelligence officers have seized contrabands worth Rs 3,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal, with narcotic drugs and gold seizures constituting a major chunk, a top official said on Thursday.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Principal DG Mohan Kumar Singh said infiltration of supply chains has emerged as a significant challenge in curbing smuggling.
Also, growing use of air passenger, courier and postal cargo for smuggling of drugs and other contrabands remains a concern.
"In FY 2023-24, DRI detected 623 smuggling cases, almost an average of 2 cases per day, with seizure of contrabands of Rs 3,500 crore. The seizure of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances constitute a major part of it, followed by seizure of gold," Singh said at a Ficci seminar on global challenges of illicit trade and way forward.
According to sources, DRI has seized 1,658 kg of gold in 2023-24 fiscal, about 35 per cent more compared to a year ago.
Singh said during the fiscal, DRI has also kept a watch to curb smuggling of cigarettes, red sanders, fake and foreign currency, and wildlife products.
He said since illicit border trade is transnational, global cooperation with enforcement agencies and international organisations is one of the way forwards to deal with it.
Also, involving relevant stakeholders would help in detecting and curbing smuggling.

Topics : Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Narcotics drugs

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

