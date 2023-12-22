Sensex (    %)
                        
Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

The bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers (ROs), and applications must be submitted to branches during the weeks of subscription

Looking to invest? Why you should buy gold bonds from secondary market

The bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2023-24 series III opened on December 18 for subscription and will close on December 22, 2023.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bonds can be bought through agents or receiving officers (ROs), and applications must be submitted to branches during the weeks of subscription. The prescribed application, Form A, must be used to subscribe to the form.
Below are a few important things necessary a certificate of holding:

1. PAN details
Every application will be accompanied by the ‘PAN details’ issued by the I-T department to the investor(s).

2. Investor ID
The Investor ID generated from RBI’s E-Kuber is created while applying for SGB or Inflation Indexed National Savings Securities- Cumulative, 2013 (IINSC-C).

3. Payments for applications
All payments for subscription to SGB will be accepted in cash up to a maximum of Rs 20,000, or cheque/demand drafts/electronic banking.

4. Acknowledgement receipt
On receipt of a complete application, receiving officers shall issue an acknowledgement receipt in Form B.

5. Cancellation of bonds
The cancellation of bonds is permitted till the closure of issue.

6. Status of application
The status of application rejected by the E-Kuber system shall be notified by ROs and subscription amount will be refunded.

7. Certificates of Holding
According to the RBI SGB procedural guidelines, “On the date of allotment, the “Certificates of Holding” are generated for all the successful subscriptions by RBI. These are sent to the customers who have provided their email Ids. The ROs can also download the certificates from RBI’s E-Kuber portal and are required to provide the same to their customers. The Certificate of Holding may be printed in colour on A4 size 100 GSM paper in the prescribed Form C.”


ALSO READ: Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

Below are the steps to buy SGB online:

-Login to SBI Net Banking

-Click on "e-Service"
-Click on "Sovereign gold bond scheme"
-Select "Register" from header tab and then click on "Proceed"
-Enter all details that are not auto-filled, and add nomination
-Choose the depository participant from NSDL or CDSL, where your demat account is held.
-Enter DP ID, Client ID and click on "Submit"
-Confirm the details and click "Submit"

How to buy sovereign gold bond scheme through SBI:

-Login to SBI Net Banking
-Click on "e-Service"
-Click on "Sovereign gold bond scheme"
-Select "Purchase"
-Click on "Proceed"
-Enter "Subscription quantity" and nominee details
-Click on "Submit"
-Enter the OTP and click on "Confirm"
First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

