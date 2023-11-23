Sensex (0.02%)
66039.00 + 15.76
Nifty (0.00%)
19811.25 -0.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
6424.60 + 54.60
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
42061.55 + 34.45
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43566.15 + 116.55
Heatmap

Drone drops box containing 9 grenades, 1 pistol, IED in Jammu's Akhnoor

This is not the first instance where attempts have been made to smuggle arms or narcotics into the Indian territory from across the border

portable-counter-drones

This has especially been a severe problem in the state of Punjab where frequent smuggling attempts are made with the help of drones by cross-border smugglers.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army, on Thursday, recovered a box that was dropped by a drone in the area of Palanwallah village near the LoC (Line of Control), said the police.
According to the information received from the officials, the police recovered 9 grenades, one pistol, 2 Magazines of pistol, 38 rounds of ammunition and an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) fitted with batteries from the box.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Khour Police Station registered an FIR under relevant sections and an investigation has been taken up, said police.
This is not the first instance where attempts have been made to smuggle arms or narcotics into the Indian territory from across the border.
This has especially been a severe problem in the state of Punjab where frequent smuggling attempts are made with the help of drones by cross-border smugglers.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a drone with contraband items weighing 534 grams from the farming field near Mianwala village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
The operation was carried out in the evening hours and was launched after getting specific information regarding the presence of a drone, said a press release by BSF's Punjab Frontier.
"BSF troops recovered 1 drone along with 1 small plastic bottle filled with contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 534 gms), wrapped with white adhesive tape, a metallic ring attached with it, from the farming field ahead of Border fencing near Village Mianwala," added the press release.
Similarly, in March this year, the BSF recovered a drone along the international border in Punjab.
In a statement, BSF had said, "On Friday at about 02:28 am, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in the area of Metla in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian territory from Pakistan side, and subsequently fired upon the rogue drone."

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

Black market, smuggling cost Pakistan's economy $23 bn annually: Report

Restrictions under Grap-3 to continue till air quality improves: Gopal Rai

India to have draft regulation on deepfakes in 10 days: Ashwini Vaisnaw

Indian Coast Guard, ports, firms discuss readiness for oil spill disasters

Parliamentary panel seeks robust safeguards for technology in legal process

Minister Giriraj Singh writes to Bihar CM, advocates ban on halal products

The BSF personnel later conducted a search and found a packet that was dropped by a drone containing five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 71 rounds of 9 MM ammunition, and 20 rounds of ammunition with .311 written in it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Drones Narcotics Grenade IEDS

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon