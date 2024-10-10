Business Standard
Durga Puja an occasion to fully devote to the Goddess: President Murmu

In a message, Murmu said Durga Puja is celebrated as the victory of good over evil and Goddess Durga is considered the symbol of 'Shakti'

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted all citizens on Durga Puja, saying the festival is an occasion to fully devote to Goddess Durga and promote unity and understanding among all religions.

"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," she said.

"It is a festival of devotion and during this period we take our spiritual journey to a higher level of consciousness. This festival is an occasion to fully devote ourselves to Goddess Durga and promote unity and understanding among all religions. Let us pray that Maa Durga give us strength, courage and determination to create a just, sensitive and equitable society," she said.

 

The president said that on this auspicious occasion of propitiating 'Mahashakti', "let us resolve to treat women with utmost respect and regard.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

