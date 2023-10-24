Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, significance

The auspicious festival of Dussehra is right around the corner. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dasara, Bijoya or Dashain, the day commemorates the triumph of good over evil, as on this day, Lord Ram defeated Ravan and Maa Durga won over Mahishasur.

Dussehra falls on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin, seventh in the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar. After the nine days of Navratri, devotees of Maa Durga celebrate Dussehra on the tenth day with great zeal.

While the name Dussehra is more common in North Indian states and Karnataka, Vijayadashami or Bijoya is popular in West Bengal. Bengalis celebrate the festival by performing Durga Visarjan as devotees take idols of Maa Durga for immersion in holy water bodies.

Additionally, Ram Lila is performed across the country, fairs are organised on a large scale, and people throng in huge numbers to see Ravan effigies go up in flames.

When is Dussehra 2023? Vijayadashami date and time

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is being celebrated on October 24. The Vijaya Muhurat starts at 1:58 pm and concludes at 2:43 pm. The afternoon Puja time is from 1:13 pm to 3:28 pm. While the Dashami Tithi will start on October 23 at 5:44 pm and end on October 24 at 3:14 pm, the Shravan Nakshatra is from October 22 at 6:44 pm till October 23 at 5:14 pm.

Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami history and significance

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Dussehra falls on Shukla Paksha Dashmi during the month of Ashwin and a day after Maha Navami or at the end of Shardiya Navratri.

Vijayadashami marks the victory of good over evil. On this day, according to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram defeated the demon king of Lanka, Ravan. Another legend states that Maa Durga defeated Mahishasur after a fierce battle that lasted for nine days.

Dussehra also marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It falls twenty days before the festivals of light, which commemorates the return of Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Lord Lakshman. The festival of Vijayadashmi also preaches the ethos of the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. On this day, people pray for prosperity and good health.

Additionally, worshipping the Shami tree on the day of Vijayadashami holds great significance in some parts of the country, as it is believed that Arjuna hid his weapons inside the Shami tree during his exile.

Dussehra 2023: Vijayadashami celebrations across India

Dussehra in Delhi

One of the best spots to witness the Dussehra celebrations is on the grounds of the Red Fort in Delhi. The Ravan Dahan is a component of this magnificent festival. The event is commemorated by the burning of an effigy of Ravan, together with his accomplices Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, to represent the triumph of good over evil.

Mysore Dasara in Mysuru

Mysore Dasara festival is celebrated with great grandeur and enthusiasm. This festival started from 1610 when Raja Wadiya started this celebration for ten long days.

In addition, there is also a story associated with this festival that Goddess Chamundeshwari of the Chamundi Hill, killed the demon Mahishasur, and restored the Dharma against evil.

Ram Leela in Ayodhya

Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour here as Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The entire city comes together during this time to celebrate the occasion. The Ram Leela performance includes a significant amount of the Ravan Dahan in Ayodhya.

Ravan Dahan in Varanasi

Ravan Dahan is a scene from the Ram Leela, a dramatic depiction of Lord Rama's life, which takes place in Varanasi, the ancient city on the banks of the Ganges. It is a major occasion for the citizens of the city.

Mahishasur Mardini Adishakti in Chhattisgarh

The Dussehra festival in Bastar has started to take shape as idols of goddess Danteshwari and other local deities have been brought during a period of 75 days during the month of Ashwin. Bastar stands out as distinctive rituals are observed daily, and unlike other regions where effigies of 'Ravan' are burnt, here the festival pays tribute to 'Mahishasur Mardini Adishakti.'

Sindur Khela in Kolkata

As Durga Puja and Navratri draws to a close with Vijayadashmi or Dussehra, Maa Durga devotees bid adieu to goddess in a grand celebration. One of the most important rituals of the final day of Durga Puja festivities is Sindur Khela, where married women in Bengal smear each other with sindur or vermillion and pray for the long lives of their husband.

It is said that goddess Durga visits her parents - mother Menoka and father Giriraj - for four days, along with her children Lord Ganesha, Kartikeya, goddess Saraswati and Laxmi, and is treated to a variety of bhogs during this time. On Dashmi, it's time for the goddess to return to Lord Shiva, her husband's home, and the devotees make sure to give her a grand farewell by smearing vermillion on her forehead and feet and offering her betel leaf and sweets.