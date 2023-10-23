Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Dasha' which means ten and 'hara' which means defeat, and it is one of the most significant festivals in India.

The auspicious festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country tomorrow, October 24, 2023. The festival is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwani month and according to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls either in the month of September or October.

Why do people celebrate Dussehra?

According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Lord Rama (Lord Vishnu's eighth incarnation), killed the ten-headed monster Ravana born in Sat-Yuga, when Ravana kidnapped Rama's wife Sita. The death of Ravana is celebrated as the origin of Dussehra.

Ram killed Ravana with his brother Lakshman and devotee Hanuman who travelled to Lanka to confront Ravana and get Sita back. During his journey to kill Ravana, Lord Rama prayed to Durga. Lord Ravana defeated Ravana. To commemorate the day, people celebrated Vijayadashami or the Dussehra festival across the country.

The whole country celebrates the victory of good over evil and seeks the blessings of Lord Rama on this day. If you are all set to celebrate this auspicious day with your family or friends, here are the best wishes, quotes, and messages to share.

Happy Dussehra: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Celebrate the victory of Lord Rama, and may your own life be filled with success, joy, and happiness. Happy Dussehra 2023!

On this auspicious day of Dussehra, may the divine blessings of Goddess Durga shower upon you, and may you be blessed with strength and courage.

Let the effigy of Ravana burning signify the removal of all negative power from your life, leaving room for positivity and prosperity. Happy Dussehra 2023!

As Ravana burns, let go of all the negativity from your heart. I wish you a pleased and peaceful Vijayadashami.

May your life be as bright and beautiful as the festival of Dussehra. Wish you a Happy Vijayadashami.

On the occasion of Dussehra, conquer your inner demons and let your inner light shine. Happy Vijayadashami!

On this special day of Vijayadashami, let’s cherish the bonds of love and unity. Happy Dussehra to all!

This Dussehra, may all the difficulties and roadblocks in your way vanish. Salutations on this auspicious occasion.

May the triumph of good over evil in the epic of Ramayana inspire us to conquer our inner demons this Dussehra.

As the effigies burn, let negativity and hatred within us also be consumed in the flames of Dussehra.