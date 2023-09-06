Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated every year in India, this year the occasion will be celebrated on September 6 and 7. Here are the best wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your loved ones

Janmashtami 2023

Janmashtami 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 and September 7, 2023, this year. This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the most powerful human incarnation of Lord Vishnu. 
 
This festival is celebrated on Ashtami of Krishna Paksh or the 8th day of the dark fortnight of Bhadon. This year, the Nitisha Puja will begin at 11:57 p.m. on September 6, 2023, and will last till 12.42 a.m. on September 7, 2023.

Hence, people never miss the chance to greet their close friends and family members and share the best messages, quotes, wishes and more.

Check out the best messages, quotes, wishes, here:

Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes

  • May the spirit of Janmashtami bring love and laughter into you and your family members’ life. Wish you a very happy Krishna Janmashtami!
  • May the divine tunes of Lord Krishna’s flute soothe your soul and give you inner peace. Happy Janmashtami to your and your family members!
  • Wishing you a day filled with devotion and spirituality. Have a blessed Happy Lord Krishna Janmashtami!
  • May Almighty inspire you to embrace the path of righteousness. Wishing you a very Happy Janmashtami!
  • On this sacred occasion of Janmashtami, may Lord’s divine grace be with you and your family. Have a very Happy Janmashtami!
  • May Natkhat Nandlal always make your life colorful with lively pranks that keep you on your toes and instills and evokes child-like traits in you, at all times. Happy Janmashtami Wishes!!!
  • On this Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna come to your house crawling on his little toes and take away all your worries and sorrows and bless you and your family. Happy Janmashtami!

Janmashtami 2023: Best messages

  • May the sweet melodies of Lord Krishna's flute fill your heart with boundless joy and serenity. On this auspicious Janmashtami, may your life be graced with love, happiness, and inner peace.
  • Embrace the devotion of Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami and experience divine bliss. May your celebration be a journey towards spiritual fulfilment and enlightenment.
  • May your life be adorned with virtues such as wisdom, love, and the ability to face challenges with grace, just as Lord Krishna exemplifies. Shine brightly with positivity and kindness.
  • Krishna's teachings continue to be a source of timeless wisdom and enlightenment. May you find enduring inspiration and guidance in his divine words. May his wisdom shape your choices.
  • May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and find the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.
  • Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with devotion and love for Lord Krishna. May his divine presence always light up your life.

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Best quotes

  • "The secret of karma yoga which is to perform actions without any fruitive desires is taught by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad-Gita" 
  • "Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently"
  • "The message of the Gita is to be found in the second chapter of the Gita where Lord Krishna speaks of the balanced state of mind, of mental equipoise" 
  • "The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice"
  • "I enter into each planet, and by My energy, they stay in orbit. I become the moon and thereby supply the juice of life to all vegetables"

Also Read

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality

Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share

Janmashtami 2023 decoration ideas: Five ways to decorate Bal Gopal's Swing

English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

IIT Mandi takes disciplinary action against 72 students for ragging juniors

Arunachal Pradesh assembly adopts resolution on Chandrayaan-3 mission

Special Parliament session to be conducted in new building from Sept 19

India records 66 new Covid cases, active cases have declined to 491

Defence Minister Rajnath to meet Nigerian President ahead of G20 summit

Topics : Janmashtami festivals India

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesJanmashtami 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon