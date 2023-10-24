Happy Dussehra 2023: Top 10 best wishes, quotes, and messages to share

Dussehra is a festival which marks the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious day, Lord Rama defeated the King of Lanka, Ravana. The word Dussehra is derived from the Sanskrit words ‘Dasha’ which means ten and ‘hara’ which means defeat. The auspicious festival is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwani month.

Dussehra is also called Vijayadashami, and on this day, several clay figurines of deities such as Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya are carried in processions to a river or ocean accompanied by music and chants and then submerged the idols in water symbolising their disintegration and departure.

If you are celebrating this Dussehra with your friends and family members, here are the top 10 best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with them.

Dussehra Festival: Top 10 best wishes, quotes, messages