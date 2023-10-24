close
Happy Dussehra 2023: Top 10 best wishes, quotes, and messages to share

The auspicious festival of Dussehra will be celebrated across the country with complete joy and enthusiasm. Here is the collection of 10 best wishes, quotes, and messages to share with friends

Effigy of demon king Ravana is being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 0:12 AM IST
Dussehra is a festival which marks the victory of good over evil. On this auspicious day, Lord Rama defeated the King of Lanka, Ravana. The word Dussehra is derived from the Sanskrit words ‘Dasha’ which means ten and ‘hara’ which means defeat. The auspicious festival is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Ashwani month.

Dussehra is also called Vijayadashami, and on this day, several clay figurines of deities such as Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha, and Kartikeya are carried in processions to a river or ocean accompanied by music and chants and then submerged the idols in water symbolising their disintegration and departure. 

If you are celebrating this Dussehra with your friends and family members, here are the top 10 best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with them.

Dussehra Festival: Top 10 best wishes, quotes, messages 

  1. May the triumph of good over evil in the epic of Ramayana inspire us to conquer our inner demons this Dussehra.
  2. On this Dussehra, let's strive to be as virtuous and courageous as Lord Rama in our own lives.
  3. May the goodness of Lord Rama guide you towards righteousness and truth in all your endeavours. Wishing you a blessed Dussehra!
  4. Let the celebrations of Dussehra bring happiness and harmony into your life, just as Lord Rama brought peace to the world. Happy Dussehra!
  5. On this auspicious day, may the divine blessings of Goddess Durga shower upon you, and may you be blessed with strength and courage. Happy Dussehra!
  6. May the victory of Vijayadashami fill your life with happiness, love, and success, and add sweetness to your life. A very happy Dussehra
  7. May your life be as bright and beautiful as the festival of Dussehra. Wish you a very happy Vijayadashami.
  8. Dussehra is a time for new beginnings and fresh starts. May this festival usher in a season of hope and positivity in your life. Happy Dussehra!
  9. Let the spirit of Dussehra inspire you to be kind, compassionate, and just. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Dussehra!
  10. May the Almighty’s blessings be with you on this Vijayadashami and lead you towards a life of righteousness. Wish you a very happy Dussehra!

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 0:12 AM IST

