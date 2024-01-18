Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

E-carts to give free rides to devotees visiting Ayodhya's Ram temple

The e-carts or golf carts will offer free rides to the elderly, divyangjans, and pregnant women while the fare for others will be announced soon

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Battery-operated carts will be made available for devotees visiting Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple, officials said on Thursday.
 
The e-carts or golf carts will offer free rides to the elderly, divyangjans, and pregnant women while the fare for others will be announced soon, they said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 650 e-carts, to be deployed till March in the first phase, will be available at the parking lots across the city, Vice chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) Vishal Singh said.
 
A 'hyperloop model' for connecting the entire Ayodhya is being prepared and the e-cart project is a part of it. In the near future, restrictions will be imposed on the entry of four-wheelers on the Ram Path, a significant thoroughfare in the heart of Ayodhya, and only e-carts will be allowed, Singh said.
 
Singh said a large number of devotees, including the elderly, divyangjans, and pregnant women, are expected to visit Ayodhya for a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla after the consecration ceremony on January 22.
 
For the devotees arriving in their vehicles, e-carts will be available at the parking area. Through these e-carts, devotees can visit the Ram temple, Hanuman Garhi temple and other religious sites in the vicinity, he said.
 
Wheelchairs will also be provided free of cost at the Ram temple for the elderly, divyangjans, and pregnant women, he added.
The ADA has invited several corporate houses that had earlier expressed their desire to "serve" in Ayodhya to contribute to the e-cart project through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, Singh said.
 
After obtaining their approval, the plan will be implemented on a large scale, he said, adding substantial donations for the initiative have been received from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, the Indian Oil Corporation, and Tata Projects. 

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Govt offices to remain closed for half a day for Ram Temple consecration

After Pakistan hits back on Iran, China offers mediation to ease tensions

New provisions for partial pension withdrawal: All you need to know

36 legislators, 39 Cong workers to be appointed to key positions in boards

Scindia launches GMR School of Aviation in collaboration with Airbus

Topics : CSR Ram temple Ayodhya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon