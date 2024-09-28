Business Standard
EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Denmark, UAE, and Singapore at UNGA

The meetings centred around strengthening bilateral ties with each nation

Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to the US, met several delegates and diplomats on the sidelines of UNGA. (Photo: PTI)

Sep 28 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), met his counterparts from Denmark, UAE, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Singapore.

The meetings centred around strengthening bilateral ties with each nation.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to meet FM Lars Lokke Rasmussen of Denmark today at UNGA79. Appreciated the positive directions of our relationship. Shared perspective on the Ukraine conflict."

 

He also met the Foreign Minister of UAE and said, "Always a delight to meet my dear friend DPM and FM Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum of UAE. So much to talk about, on our ties and what's happening in the world."

 

 

During his meeting with the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Jaishankar discussed expanding the relations between the two nations. "A warm meeting with DPM and FM Rasit Meredow of Turkmenistan. Extended greetings on Turkmenistan's national day. Discussed further expanding our friendly ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

 

In another post, he said, "So nice to meet FM Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan today in New York. Appreciate the progress in our bilateral ties. Value his insights on the region."

 

Jaishankar also met his Singaporean counterpart and said, "A great ending to a long day chatting with FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore."

 

Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to the US, met several delegates and diplomats on the sidelines of UNGA, including FM Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands, FM Timco Mucunski of North Macedonia, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Nurtleu, Morocco Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, among many others.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

