PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Features explained

PM Modi launched 3 Param Rudra Super Computing Systems and an HPC system for weather research today. The supercomputers have been indigenously built under the National Supercomputing Mission

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched three Param Rudra Super Computing Systems and a High Performance Computing (HPC) system for weather and climate research on Thursday. 

“At around 5.30 pm this evening, via video conferencing, I will be inaugurating three Param Rudra Super Computing Systems and a High Performance Computing System for weather and climate. Will especially urge my young friends to join…,” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
All features of the Param Rudra supercomputers explained:


1) The supercomputers will be dedicated to the nation as part of the Centre’s efforts to make India self-reliant in the field of Supercomputing technology, according to an official press release.
 


2) These three supercomputers will cost around Rs 130 crore and will be developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).


3) They have been deployed at three key locations: Delhi, Pune and Kolkata. The Ministry of Science & Technology highlighted the project’s key objective to boost India’s scientific research capabilities.

4) In Pune, the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will leverage the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena.


5) In Delhi, Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) will enhance research in fields like material science and atomic physics. 


6) In Kolkata, S N Bose Centre will use supercomputing technology to drive advanced research in areas such as physics, cosmology, and earth sciences.


The project is part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM), which aims to boost India’s supercomputing infrastructure amid increasing demand in sectors such as academia, researchers, MSMEs, and startups. Under the mission, the first indigenously assembled supercomputer, named PARAM Shivay, was installed at IIT (BHU) in 2019. 

The launch of Param Rudra supercomputers was part of a program where PM Modi was scheduled to dedicate projects worth Rs 22,600 crore for various sectors. However, the event was postponed due to the heavy rainfall situation in Mumbai and Pune.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

