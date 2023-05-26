EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Vadodara on two-day visit to Gujarat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday arrived in Vadodara as part of his two-day Gujarat visit, during which he is scheduled to go to some villages that he has adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, officials said.

After his arrival at the Vadodara airport, Jaishankar, a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat, left for Rajpipla town in the tribal-dominated Narmada district near here.

During the day, he will visit four villages in the district that he has adopted under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, said a release by the Narmada district authorities.

Jaishankar would first visit Vyadhar village of Tilakwada taluka and Amdala village of Garudeshwar taluka in Narmada to understand the issues faced by people and progress made till date on various parameters, it said.

After taking a break in the afternoon, he would then visit Bhadod village in Sagbara and Malsamot village in Dediapada taluka of the district.

On Saturday, Jaishankar will inspect an under-construction gymnastics hall at a college in Rajpipla town. Later in the day, he is scheduled to deliver a lecture on "Modi's India: A Rising Power" at Anant National University in Ahmedabad.

