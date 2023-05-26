close

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

Rs 75 coin: The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below it

BS Web Team New Delhi
New Parliament Building

New Parliament Building

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
The Centre will launch a special commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of the new Parliament building, the ministry of finance said in a notification on Thursday.
"The coin of seventy five rupees denomination shall be coined at the mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of inauguration of new Parliament building," it said.  

In India, the responsibility of designing and minting coins vests with the Centre under the Coinage Act, 1906. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is responsible for circulating these coins.
"These rules may be called the coinage (Issue of commemorative coin on the occasion of inauguration of new Parliament building) rules, 2023," the notification read.

According to the notification, Rs 75 coin will be circular in shape with a diameter of 44 millimetres. It will have 200 serrations.
The coin will be composed of a quaternary alloy with 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, and 5 per cent zinc.

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the Centre with "Satyameva Jayate" inscribed below it. On the left periphery, the coin will have the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and on the right periphery, "India" in English.
It will also bear the Rupee symbol and denominational value "75" in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol.

The other side of the coin will have the image of the new Parliament building. The inscription "Sansad Sankul" will be written in the Devanagari script on the upper periphery. The word "Parliament Complex" in English will be written on the lower periphery of the coin.
The Year "2023" in International numeral shall be written below the image of the new Parliament.

The coin will weigh 35 grams.
First Published: May 26 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

