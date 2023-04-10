close

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am

ANI General News
Earthquake, quake

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake hit Champhai at 6:16 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 10-04-2023, 06:16:40 IST, Lat: 23.16 and Long: 94.78, Depth: 10 km, Location: 151km ESE of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours.

The earthquake occurred at around 2.26 am in Nicobar Island, said NCS.

Topics : Earthquake | Mizoram

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

