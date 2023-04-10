Latest LIVE news: Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Mizoram's Champhai
Cath live updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck Champhai in Mizoram on Monday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Washington for a week-long visit to the US. She will attend the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund and other G20 meetings.
No article available in this category.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman | Amit Shah | G20 meeting | IMF | World Bank Group
First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 7:37 AM IST