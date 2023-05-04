close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand, all you need to know

On Thursday morning, the town of Chamoli in Uttarakhand was shaken by an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Earthquake in Uttarakhand

Earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hits Uttarakhand

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Today, Chamoli in Uttarakhand was struck by a moderate earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale. At 9:50 a.m., the quake struck the region and has a depth of 5 km. The earthquake's longitude and latitude were reported to be 79.23 and 30.49, respectively.
“A 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred on April 5, 2023, at 09:50:30 IST, Lat: 30.49 & Long: 79.23, Depth: 5 Km, Place: Chamoli, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology tweeted on Thursday.



Earthquake in Uttrakhand: Overview

Individuals in Uttarakhand are in the habit of experiencing gentle earthquakes consistently. Three earthquakes occurred within 12 hours in March in the hilly state known for its scenic beauty. 
There have been no reports of casualties in the area as of yet. Uttarakhand is known to be in an earthquake-prone region known as a seismological volatile zone. Scientists believe that the hilly state is also a threat to massive earthquakes in addition to mild earthquakes. In the past, the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute, based in Hyderabad, issued a warning that Uttarakhand might experience a "massive earthquake." The warning was issued in February of this year, and it also covered the Joshimath region, which was still sinking.

Extraordinary earthquakes of magnitude more grand than 8.0 on the Richter scale can make huge harm to the state, which is additionally battling with events of land subsidence in a few of its parts. Rampant construction, deforestation and landslides are likewise considered factors in the state and carry the capability of aggravating the circumstance driven by high-intensity earthquakes.

Also Read

Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town

Joshimath 'sinking': Admin asks residents to move to relief centres

Chamoli DM submits settlement plan for displaced people of Joshimath

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, says Congress

SC allows Kanimozhi's plea, quashes petition challenging her election

Congress slams govt after protesting wrestlers allege manhandling by cops

Topics : Earthquake Warning Earthquake prediction Uttarakhand

First Published: May 04 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google announces blue verified checks for email senders to minimise scams

Google
2 min read

SC allows Kanimozhi's plea, quashes petition challenging her election

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Congress slams govt after protesting wrestlers allege manhandling by cops

Congress
3 min read

Patna High Court to deliver interim order on caste-based-survey today

Law & Order, Court order
1 min read

MRF nears 52-week high on healthy Q4 results; stock rallies 8% in 2 days

Tyres
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read

LIVE: Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashes near J&K's Kishtwar, pilots injured

Dhruv helicopters
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon