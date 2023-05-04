close

SC allows Kanimozhi's plea, quashes petition challenging her election

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency in 2019

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 11:08 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency in 2019.

Kanimozhi had challenged a Madras High Court order which had refused to dismiss the petition against her

"The election petition is dismissed. Appeal is allowed," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said.

Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

