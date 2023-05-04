SC allows Kanimozhi's plea, quashes petition challenging her election

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the election of DMK MP Kanimozhi from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi constituency in 2019.
Kanimozhi had challenged a Madras High Court order which had refused to dismiss the petition against her
"The election petition is dismissed. Appeal is allowed," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said.
Kanimozhi contested from the Thoothukudi constituency in 2019 and her election was challenged by a voter, A Sanathana Kumar, on grounds that she failed to mention her husband's Permanent Account Number (PAN) in her election affidavit disclosing family assets.
