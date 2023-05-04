close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress slams govt after protesting wrestlers allege manhandling by cops

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police under him over a scuffle between police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress

Congress

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police under him over a scuffle between police and the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar here.

The Opposition party said that party MP Deepender Hooda was detained by police when he went to the spot after hearing about the "atrocities" of Delhi Police.

A scuffle broke out late Wednesday night between wrestlers and some policemen at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were beaten up by the police.

In the early hours Thursday, Hooda tweeted in Hindi, "When I reached Jantar Mantar to enquire about the condition of our daughters, the Delhi Police took me into custody outside the protest site and has now brought me to the Vasant Vihar Police Station."

Tagging a video of Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik breaking down and her colleague Vinesh Phogat consoling her, the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi, "These are the daughters of our country, safeguarded the country's honour and won us many medals. Today the police of Home Minister Amit Shah are misbehaving with them."

Their only crime is that they are raising their voice against exploitation, the Congress said.

"Narendra Modi ji, why are you doing this injustice?" the party said.

Also Read

Scuflle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA Prez PT Usha

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers, urges PM to ensure justice

Patna High Court to deliver interim order on caste-based-survey today

Sitharaman confident Banga will use experience in pursuing World Bank goals

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in India today: A look at the legacy of his family

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

India logs slight rise in Covid cases with 3,962 new infections in 24 hrs

In another tweet in Hindi, the Congress said, "Congress MP Deepender Hooda ji reached the spot as soon as he came to know about the atrocities of Delhi Police on the daughters of the country."

Congress stands firmly with the daughters of the country, the party said, and added, "the clear message is don't be afraid, we are together with you."

According to protestors, two wrestlers Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat were injured. Phogat too has received head injuries.

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last week and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Jantar Mantar

First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google announces blue verified checks for email senders to minimise scams

Google
2 min read

Patna High Court to deliver interim order on caste-based-survey today

Law & Order, Court order
1 min read

Go First employees in a lurch, look for employment at Air India, IndiGO

Go First
2 min read

India logs slight rise in Covid cases with 3,962 new infections in 24 hrs

Photo: Pexels
2 min read

Nothing to launch premium smartphone Phone (2) in June-Aug quarter: Details

Nothing Phone (2)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read

LIVE: Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashes near J&K's Kishtwar, pilots injured

Dhruv helicopters
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon