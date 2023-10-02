Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Meghalaya, nearby states; no loss of life

An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 shook Meghalaya and nearby states on Monday evening, the National Centre for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

The tremor occurred at 6.15 pm in North Garo Hills district in the northeastern state at a depth of 10 km.

The epicentre is around 3 km from Resubelpara, the district headquarters.

The jolt was also felt in nearby states such as Assam and the northern part of West Bengal and Sikkim.

"We have not received any report of loss of life or damage to property," said an official of the disaster management authority here.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.