Range of gifts, mementos given to PM Modi to be auctioned at NGMA

A wide range of gifts and mementos given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent past have been displayed as part of an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Arts here.

All gifts will be auctioned at the exhibition, which began on Monday.

Modi also shared some pictures from the exhibition on 'X' and said these are a "testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India".

"Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past. Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of India," he posted.

Like always, these items will be auctioned and the proceeds will support the Namami Gange initiative, he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi held a press conference on the auction.

Also Read 'Very, very proud': Anand Mahindra on Araku coffee gifted to G20 leaders When is money gifted not taxable? All your tax queries on gifts answered Bolsonaro got money from $70,000 sale of jewellery gifts, police alleges From Pashmina to Zighrana Ittar, PM Modi gifts handicrafts to G20 leaders PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar, Pochampally silk to Prez Macron 'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi Possession of e-cigarettes violation of law, says health ministry Attempts underway to disrupt harmony in Goa but govt taking action: CM 'Micro-firms' could be holding back women from finding employment: Study

Auction of mementos & gifts presented to PM on various occasions is live now. Request everyone to participate in the e-auction and contribute towards Namami Gange project," she posted on X'.