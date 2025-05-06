Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / WATCH: ED drags former Cong MLA from Delhi hotel, takes into custody

WATCH: ED drags former Cong MLA from Delhi hotel, takes into custody

Ex-Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker was arrested around 9 pm on Sunday at the Grappa Bar inside the Shangri-La Hotel

Image

Image

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A CCTV video released by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shows former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker being arrested from a hotel bar in central Delhi.
 
Chhoker, 61, was wanted in seven serious cases and had been officially declared a fugitive by a special court in Gurugram dealing with money laundering offences.
 
He was arrested around 9 pm on Sunday at the Grappa Bar inside the Shangri-La Hotel. The ED said they received a tip-off around 8.30 pm that Chhoker was at the hotel with his bodyguard and a friend.
 
In the video shared by the ED on Tuesday, Chhoker is seen attempting to run towards the hotel exit, but ED officers quickly caught and held him down. Navaneet Aggarwal, a senior officer from the ED’s Gurugram office, was also present during the arrest.
 
 
Officials alleged that Chhoker resisted arrest and attempted to assault both ED officers and hotel staff. Security personnel were called in, and the local police were notified. A police constable eventually arrived and assisted in escorting Chhoker to the ED headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read

spam calls trai spam fraud

How a Delhi man duped senior citizens by posing as an insurance agent

New scam in Gurugram

New scam in Gurugram: Car driver allegedly hits pedestrian, demands money

Scam, Online scam

NPCI warns users against call merging scams; here's how to protect yourself

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Rs 30 crore assets restituted to SBI in Telangana loan 'fraud' case: ED

A dedicated unit of tax sleuths tracking cases of evasion in the pre-goods and services tax (GST) era may cease to exist from financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

DGGI Pune uncovers Rs 1,196 cr GST fraud involving multiple pvt firms

 
WATCH THE VIDEO 
 
Cases against Dharam Singh Chhoker
 
Chhoker, a former MLA from the Samalkha constituency in Haryana’s Panipat district, is accused—along with his sons Vikas and Sikandar Chhoker—of defrauding over 1,500 homebuyers and misappropriating more than ₹500 crore.
 
The case began with a police complaint filed in Gurugram against Sai Aaina Farms and associated companies.
 
According to the ED, the group allegedly used forged documents, including fake bank guarantees, to obtain licences for their housing projects in Sectors 68, 103 and 104 of Gurugram.
 
According to PTI, the company allegedly collected ₹616 crore from around 3,700 customers, promising affordable housing that was never delivered. Reports further state that the collected funds were diverted for personal use and routed to other group firms in the form of unpaid loans.
 
PTI also reported that Chhoker’s son, Sikandar Chhoker, was arrested in 2023 but is currently out on bail. In April 2024, the ED filed a chargesheet against him and his companies — Mahira Infratech, D S Home Construction, and others.
 

More From This Section

army

What are civil defence districts, and how are they categorised in India?

IMD on Gujarat storm 2025

Gujarat storm: IMD forecasts more rain, thunderstorms for next few days

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

Supreme Court, SC

From luxury flats to gold jewellery: SC judges' assets made public

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Odisha govt sets 15-day deadline for fire safety inspection in hospitals

Topics : fraudsters Money laundering Gurugram BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon