Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

Civil defence mock drills in 244 districts tomorrow: Check full list

The decision comes after a series of top-level discussions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to plan India's response to the April 22 terror attack.

Army, Soilder, Kathua

A mock drill is a practice activity that helps people and organisations get ready for real emergencies like fires, earthquakes, medical crises, or wars.(Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has announced that a nationwide civil defence mock drill will be held on Wednesday, May 7, across 244 districts of the country.
 
This move comes amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people.
 
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the drill will help check preparedness for emergencies, especially in the current geopolitical situation. The exercise will take place in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, as well as border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.
 
Check the full list of districts here:
 
 

(Source: MHA)
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            According to officials, the drill will focus on key activities such as:
  • Testing air raid warning systems
  • Practising blackouts
  • Checking emergency response systems in urban and rural areas
 
A civil defence official explained that air raid sirens are the first way to warn people during a crisis, and each district must make sure these systems are working. 
 
The government officials said that they are reviewing preparedness and have identified loopholes to fix them.
 

 
The Centre has called the mock drills necessary due to “new and complex threats” facing the country today.
 
What is a mock drill?
 
A mock drill is a practice activity that helps people and organisations get ready for real emergencies like fires, earthquakes, medical crises, or wars. It allows a country or organisation to test how well their emergency plans work and find any problems that need fixing. 
 
What will happen during the mock drill on May 7?
  • On May 7, mock drills will take place in 244 districts across India. Here’s what to expect:
  • Testing air raid warning systems to see if they work properly.
  • Checking communication links (hotline and radio) with the Indian Air Force.
  • Making sure control rooms and backup (shadow) rooms are working.
  • Training civilians and students on how to stay safe during an attack.
  • Practising blackout measures, where lights are turned off to avoid detection.
  • Using camouflage to hide important buildings or areas.
  • Testing civil defence services, like wardens, firefighters, rescue teams, and supply management.
  • Checking how ready evacuation plans are and how well they are carried out.

Topics : Amit Shah India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Ministry of Home Affairs BS Web Reports

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

