Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED attaches ₹11 cr assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in betting case

ED attaches ₹11 cr assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in betting case

The ED has alleged that both players "knowingly" entered endorsement agreements with foreign entities to promote an illegal betting platform, 1xBet, and its associated platforms

IPL 2018, Suresh Raina, Dhoni

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹11.14 crore belonging to former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan as part of its investigation connected to the operations of an alleged illegal betting platform, PTI reported on Thursday, citing official sources.
 
According to the report, a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued covering an immovable property owned by Dhawan valued at ₹4.5 crore and a mutual fund investment of Raina worth ₹6.64 crore. 
 

What is 1xBet and what are the allegations?

The betting platform in question is "1xBet", which is registered in Curacao, and describes itself as a globally-recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry and 400,000 users.
 
 
The ED has alleged that both players “knowingly” entered endorsement agreements with foreign entities to promote 1xBet and its associated platforms, the report added. 

Also Read

Anil Ambani

ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning on Nov 14 in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

FATF hails India's asset recovery model, cites ED as global benchmark

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED, IBBI set new rules to ensure cheated homebuyers, banks get assets back

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks ED to trace, secure absconding Mahadev betting app accused

Anil Ambani

Reliance Group says no impact on business operations due to attachment

Who else has been questioned in the case?

The attachment of assets follows shortly after Raina and Dhawan were questioned by the agency. The ED has also questioned other former cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, as well as actors Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela, former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra in connection with the case, the report added.
 

Government crackdown on illegal gaming platforms

The action also comes soon after the Centre enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans real-money online gaming across India. In August, the government informed Parliament that between 2022 and June 2025, it had issued 1,524 orders to block online betting and gambling platforms.
 

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis orders probe into ₹300 crore land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi's Haryana election fraud claim

PM Modi

Assam gears up for high-profile visits by PM Modi, Shah in next 45 days

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Suresh Raina Shikhar Dhawan PMLA case Money laundering betting Online gambling BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon