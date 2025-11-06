Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam gears up for high-profile visits by PM Modi, Shah in next 45 days

Assam gears up for high-profile visits by PM Modi, Shah in next 45 days

Union Finance Minister will arrive in Guwahati on November 7 and inspect the new semiconductor projects in Jagiroad

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Assam on November 7-8 and 9, respectively.

He confirmed that the Union Finance Minister will arrive in Guwahati on November 7 and inspect the new semiconductor projects in Jagiroad.

During her 2-day visit, the Union Finance Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come tomorrow (November 7); she will inspect the new semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. She will inaugurate a new land water terminal which has been constructed to world standard. She will also inaugurate a riverfront garden in Guwahati. On November 8, she will lay the foundation stone of a greenfield university - Kanaklata Barua State University," the Assam Chief Minister said.

 

He further said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Guwahati on November 9 and will participate in the aero show at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, conducted by the Indian Air Force.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Projects worth ₹1.78 trillion to be launched by December: Assam CM

Gaurav Gogoi, Gaurav, Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi hits back at Himanta, says CM 'unfit' to hold office

Zubeen Garg

Singapore sends Zubeen Garg's post-mortem, toxicology reports to Assam SIT

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen's final film 'Roi Roi Binale' opens to packed halls across Assam

Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale

Assam halts all film screenings to honour Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come on November 9, and he will witness the aero show which will be conducted by the Indian Air Force," Chief Minister Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are poised to visit the state in the upcoming months and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects.

"In the next 1-2 months Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Assam. In next 45 days, Assam will see the visit of a galaxy of national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Guwahati and Dibrugarh. In Guwahati he will inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati airport building. In Dibrugarh, he will lay the foundation stone of a new fertiliser complex which will be built by the Assam government and Union government jointly. After that he will again come to Guwahati to inaugurate the Guwahati and North Guwahati connecting bridge over the river Brahmaputra," the Chief Minister stated.

Speaking on the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "The Union Home Minister will come, and he will address a party meeting as well as inaugurate two ambitious projects completed by the Assam government, namely a 5000-capacity auditorium constructed in the memory of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. He will also inaugurate a new project in the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He will also address a party meeting," the Assam Chief Minister said.

"So we will witness a lot of visits in December and January which will usher in a new era of development for the state of Assam," CM Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC orders instant prisoner release through electronic bail system

Donald Trump

US government shutdown becomes longest ever, costs economy $15 bn weekly

Mansukh Mandaviya

India's dev trajectory is an emulative model for Global South: Mandaviyapremium

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Assam BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon