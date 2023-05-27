close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED attaches assets worth Rs 36.3 crore of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 36.3 crore and seized Rs 34.7 lakh lying in the bank account

IANS New Delhi
Enforcement Directorate

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 6:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 36.3 crore and seized Rs 34.7 lakh lying in the bank account of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation in Tamil Nadu. The firm is accused of receiving the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1 crore.

The ED initiated PMLA investigations based on an FIR registered by Central Crime Branch-I, Chennai. In the FIR, it was alleged that the complainant, Gaurav Chachra, Director of Pettigo Comercio Internacional Lda, a subsidiary of the UK-based Lyca Group having significant presence in India in form of Lyca Productions, Lyca Hotels, had been defrauded of Rs 114.37 crore by the Kallal Group and its directors Saravanan Palaniappan, Vijaykumaran, Aravinth Raj and Vijay Ananth along with, Lakshmi Muthuraman and Preetha Vijayananth.

The ED's probe had revealed that the fraud was actually of an amount of Rs 300 crore as the Lyca Group had also made other investments/loans to the accused group and its entities without any due diligence or rationale.

The ED also conducted a search operations at the premises of the accused and the complainants.

The search operations led to the recovery of various incriminating evidences in form of digital evidences, documents, properties, suspicious cash and hawala transactions which is still under the the ED's scanner.

The trustees of the above said foundation failed to explain the rational for the above receipt from the parties involved in the case. Thus total Proceeds of Crime in the said case is around 300 crore of which immovable properties valued at Rs 36.3 crore and movable properties in form of bank account with available balance of Rs 34.7 lakh have been attached.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

ED searches LYCA Productions in Chennai in money laundering probe: Report

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have glucose metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

Official drains out 4.1 mn-litre water from weir to find phone; suspended

Sittwe Port in Myanmar, B'desh rail link highlight govt's NE growth push

Non-communicable diseases bigger issue than Covid pandemic: Apollo JMD

Stage set for inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi on Sunday

Further investigation in the matter is on.

--IANS

atk/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Tamil Nadu Udayanidh Stalin

First Published: May 27 2023 | 6:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

From 350 in 2014 to 90K, Indian startups mushroom amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
4 min read

Sun Pharma proposes to acquire Israel-based Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharma
1 min read

Congress questions govt on country's economic health, national security

Congress
2 min read

Stage set for inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi on Sunday

Parliament, New parliament building
5 min read

ED chargesheets former Punjab SSP Surjit Singh Grewal in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate, ED
1 min read

Most Popular

When does India declare drought and how is it linked to the monsoon

drought
6 min read

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

PM Modi
1 min read

NIA moves HC seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik in terror funding case

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court will pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment awarded to Mal
3 min read

Broke rules while travelling on train? Here're fines you may have to pay

Trains
2 min read

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

export, trade deficit, market rally
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon