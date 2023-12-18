Sensex (    %)
                        
ED attaches immovable properties worth over Rs 200 cr across Tamil Nadu

As per officials, the crackdown was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002

Money laundering | Photo: iStock

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached worth over Rs 200 crore in various places across Tamil Nadu in connection with a case of financial fraud committed by the Neomax group of companies, based in Madurai, officials said on Monday.
As per officials, the crackdown was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) 2002.
Taking to the social media platform, X, the central agency said, "ED has provisionally attached immovable properties in various places across Tamil Nadu, having market value of Rs 207 Crore, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, in a case of financial fraud committed by the Neomax group of companies, based in Madurai."
An investigation into the matter is underway.
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Enforcement Directorate PMLA case PMLA

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

