PM Modi to launch 2nd Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to New Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat Express train that runs between Varanasi and New Delhi on December 18, 2023. Today is an inaugural run from Varanasi to New Delhi, and the regular operation is scheduled to begin on December 20, 2023.

The second edition of the advanced semi-high-speed train will be flagged off today at 2.25 pm. This Vande Bharat Train will be of saffron colour, and it will have multiple features.

According to the Northern Railways, the train will have superior passenger amenities, a GPS-based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free conveniences, diffused LED lights, charging points beneath every seat, concealed roller blinds, and individual touch-based reading lights.

Additionally, the train will have better heat ventilation and air-conditioning. The intelligent AC system comes with a UV lamp that helps in germ-free supply of air and adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy”.

The train will subsequently run through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Itawa, Tundla and Aligarh before reaching New Delhi as scheduled.

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express will begin on December 20, 2023. Departing from Varanasi at 6 am, it will reach Prayagraj at around 7.34 am, Kanpur Central at 9.30 am, and finally New Delhi at 2.05 pm.

In return, the train will depart from New Delhi at 3 pm, reaching Kanpur at 7.12 pm, Praygraj at 9.15, and the journey will conclude in Varanasi at 11.05 pm.

The Vande Bharat train will remain operational throughout the week except for Tuesdays.

The second train is being started over the demand from passengers, reported The Hindu.

Why is the Vande Bharat train being launched in Saffron colour now?

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw dismissed the notion of any politics behind launching saffron-coloured Vande Bharat trains while interacting with a media person. He says that the choice of trains is informed by scientific thought.

Vishnaw mentioned that two colours are most visible to human eyes, i.e., yellow and orange. In Europe, almost all the trains are either orange or a combination of yellow and orange.