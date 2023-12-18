Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi to launch 2nd Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to New Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to New Delhi today. The regular Vande Bharat operation is to begin on December 20, 2023

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat (Photo: PTI)

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat (Photo: PTI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the second Vande Bharat Express train that runs between Varanasi and New Delhi on December 18, 2023. Today is an inaugural run from Varanasi to New Delhi, and the regular operation is scheduled to begin on December 20, 2023.

The second edition of the advanced semi-high-speed train will be flagged off today at 2.25 pm. This Vande Bharat Train will be of saffron colour, and it will have multiple features.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the Northern Railways, the train will have superior passenger amenities, a GPS-based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets with touch-free conveniences, diffused LED lights, charging points beneath every seat, concealed roller blinds, and individual touch-based reading lights.

Additionally, the train will have better heat ventilation and air-conditioning. The intelligent AC system comes with a UV lamp that helps in germ-free supply of air and adjusts the cooling according to the climate conditions/occupancy”.

The train will subsequently run through Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Itawa, Tundla and Aligarh before reaching New Delhi as scheduled. 

The regular operation of the Vande Bharat Express will begin on December 20, 2023. Departing from Varanasi at 6 am, it will reach Prayagraj at around 7.34 am, Kanpur Central at 9.30 am, and finally New Delhi at 2.05 pm.

In return, the train will depart from New Delhi at 3 pm, reaching Kanpur at 7.12 pm, Praygraj at 9.15, and the journey will conclude in Varanasi at 11.05 pm.

The Vande Bharat train will remain operational throughout the week except for Tuesdays.

The second train is being started over the demand from passengers, reported The Hindu.

Why is the Vande Bharat train being launched in Saffron colour now?

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw dismissed the notion of any politics behind launching saffron-coloured Vande Bharat trains while interacting with a media person. He says that the choice of trains is informed by scientific thought. 

Vishnaw mentioned that two colours are most visible to human eyes, i.e., yellow and orange. In Europe, almost all the trains are either orange or a combination of yellow and orange.

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Nine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations

Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway

Kerala govt may consider approaching Centre to get Guv removed: CM Vijayan

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launches maiden Indian Winter Arctic Expedition

Oppn protests over drug menace, claims ministers shielding Lalit Patil

Sad that politics is being done on this: Birla on Parl security breach

Covid-19 variant JN.1 in Kerala: 4 deaths reported, Karnataka on alert


Meanwhile, on December 8, 2023, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the country would have 4500 Vande Bharat trains running across India by 2047. Recently, Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned in a return that over 12,000 newly manufactured train coaches have digital display boards with information such as forthcoming station, destination and running status, among others.
Topics : Narendra Modi Jyotiraditya Scindia India Prime Minister Vande Bharat train Vande Bharat Express

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon