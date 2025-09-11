Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-affected areas today

PM to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-affected areas today

PM Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday evening.

According to a press note, following the survey, a high-level meeting will be held to discuss all aspects related to the disaster.

In several parts of Uttarakhand, continuous rainfall has triggered ongoing land subsidence. Considering the extent of the damage, the state government has sought Rs 5,702 crore in relief assistance from the Centre. A central team has already visited the affected areas for inspection.

Since the Kedarnath tragedy, this year the state has witnessed the highest number of disasters, causing damage worth crores of rupees. Many villages have been severely affected, with not only loss of human lives but also livestock casualties, the press note said.

 

PM Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he will host the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, who is on a State visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Also Read

Uttarakhand Rescue, Rescue, cloudburst, Uttarakhand cloudburst

Inter-ministerial team inspects disaster-hit areas in Uttarakhand's Tharali

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt

Uttarakhand BJP prez backs Dhami as CM face for 2027 poll, rules out change

Delhi Rains, Rain

Torrential monsoon rains cause floods, landslides across Northern India

Jammu, landslide, floods

Nature's fury: 7 die in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand landslides

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Red alert for most of Uttarakhand; CM asks officials to maintain 24X7 vigil

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilizational connect, spiritual bonds and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

During the bilateral discussions, the two leaders will review the full spectrum of cooperation, with particular focus on development partnership and capacity building. They will also discuss opportunities for expanding collaboration in health, education, science & technology, energy, infrastructure, as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

Meanwhile, ahead of PM Modi's visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Prime Minister shares a special bond with Uttarakhand, which is why the state has continued to receive his constant support and guidance during this challenging time of disaster.

He added that the Prime Minister's visit will further strengthen the ongoing relief efforts in the state.

Dhami also visited Jolly Grant Airport on Wednesday to inspect the preparations for the Prime Minister's visit. He directed officials to ensure that all arrangements are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

Sharing an X post on Wednesday, CM Dhami wrote, "Today, upon reaching Jolly Grant Airport, I inspected the preparations for the aerial survey of disaster-affected areas and the review meeting on the occasion of the proposed arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in Uttarakhand tomorrow. During this time, instructions were given to the officials to ensure all arrangements are completed in a time-bound manner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

shimla rains, rain

Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; heavy rain likely across India

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP bags ₹14,600 cr investment proposals at Kolkata business meet: CM Yadav

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Steve Waugh-backed Australia Essence launches nine luxury brands in India

Constitution, Indian Constitution

CJI cites Nepal, Bangladesh unrest to laud strength of Indian Constitution

Aishwaria rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC seeking personality rights protection

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttarakhand Disaster Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal UpdatesWho is Larry EllisonApple Iphone 17 SeriesGST ReformsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon