Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ED files money laundering case against Vijayan's daughter, her IT company

The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved, the sources said

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan, her IT company and some others to probe a case of alleged illegal payments made by a private mineral firm to her and the company, official sources said Wednesday.
The agency has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to summon the people involved, the sources said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The ED case has been booked after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), an investigative arm of the Union corporate affairs ministry, they said.
The case stems from an Income Tax Department investigation that alleged that a private company called Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL), made an illegal payment of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena's company-- Exalogic Solutions-- during 2018 to 2019, even though the IT firm had not provided any service to the company.
The Karnataka High Court had last month dismissed a plea filed by Exalogic Solutions against the probe initiated by the SFIO.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

Kerala court rejects corruption complaint against CM over sand mining

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

UNESCO's tag for Kozhikode testament to rich literary heritage: CM Vijayan

Kerala govt may consider approaching Centre to get Guv removed: CM Vijayan

Delhi liquor policy case: India objects to US remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

Pre-trial injunction on article publication may hit freedom of speech: SC

Govt summons US diplomat over state dept remarks on CM Kejriwal's arrest

Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in Madhya Pradesh, police launch probe

A key country, says Bill Gates on India's role in global progress

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Enforcement Directorate IT companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon