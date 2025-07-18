Friday, July 18, 2025 | 08:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's house in connection with case against son

ED raids Bhupesh Baghel's house in connection with case against son

Chaitanya Baghel's house in Bhilai town, which he shares with his father, is being searched by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

The ED earlier said Chaitanya Baghel was suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of the alleged liquor scam. Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Raipur
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched fresh raids at the premises of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel in connection with a money laundering probe against him linked to an alleged liquor scam, officials said.

Chaitanya Baghel's house in Bhilai town, which he shares with his father, is being searched by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on receipt of fresh evidence in the case, they said.

The federal probe agency conducted similar raids against Chaitanya Baghel in March this year.

Bhupesh Baghel, a senior Congress leader, also posted a message on X saying the ED has reached his Bhilai residence on the last day of the assembly session.

 

The ED earlier said Chaitanya Baghel was suspected to be the "recipient" of the proceeds of crime of the alleged liquor scam.

It has said the Chhattisgarh liquor "scam" resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries of a liquor syndicate with more than Rs 2,100 crore of proceeds of crime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

