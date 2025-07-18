Air India crash: Voice recording suggests captain may have cut fuel supply

A voice recording from the cockpit of the Air India aircraft that crashed on June 12 suggests it was the captain who cut off the fuel supply to the engines, according to a report by Reuters. The claim, based on information from US officials involved in the probe, adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation.
Preliminary findings
Although the findings are not part of any formal documentation, the US assessment has emphasised the probable cause of the crash of flight AI171, which killed more than 260 people. The incident is still under investigation.
Inside the cockpit
According to the Reuters report, the first officer was in control of the Boeing 787 during take-off when he questioned the captain over moving the fuel switches from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’—a condition that stops fuel flow, starving the engines. The officer also reportedly urged the captain to immediately restore the supply.
A preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12 confirmed that one pilot had asked the other why the fuel was cut off. The response was a denial. The report did not specify which pilot made which statement. The two pilots were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 15,638 and 3,403 total flying hours, respectively.
While there is no video footage from inside the cockpit to verify which pilot moved the switches, the US analysis, supported by other investigative leads, suggests the captain may have done so.
Technical details
The AAIB’s initial findings revealed that fuel switches on both engines were toggled from “RUN” to “CUTOFF” seconds after take-off, though the reason remains unclear.
Closed-circuit TV footage from the airport showed the deployment of the ram air turbine—a backup power source—indicating a loss of engine thrust. The London-bound aircraft climbed to 650 feet before beginning to lose altitude. The switches were later returned to “RUN” mode, triggering an automatic restart attempt.
The plane eventually clipped treetops and a chimney before crashing into a building at a nearby medical college, killing 19 people on the ground in addition to the 241 out of the 242 passengers onboard.
AAIB slams western media for biased coverage
On July 17, the AAIB criticised parts of the international press for "drawing conclusions through selective and unverified reporting." The agency reiterated that the investigation remains ongoing and that it is premature to speculate on causes.
It further noted that air crashes often result from a combination of factors, and a comprehensive final report is expected within a year, in line with international norms.
No safety recommendations to Boeing and GE
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, in an internal memo issued on July 14, confirmed that no mechanical or maintenance lapses had been identified in the preliminary findings. Consequently, the AAIB report did not include any safety recommendations for Boeing or the engine manufacturer, General Electric (GE).
Following the report’s release, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing reaffirmed the safety of fuel switch locks on the 787 aircraft.
The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been actively supporting the AAIB in the investigation. A spokesperson said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy had been fully briefed on the cockpit voice recordings and flight data readings that NTSB experts helped extract.
Renewed debate on cockpit cameras
The crash has reignited debate in aviation safety circles over the need for cockpit image recorders on commercial aircraft, with many arguing that video footage could be crucial in uncovering the causes of such accidents.