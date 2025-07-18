Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra resumes after being suspended for a day due to heavy rains

Amarnath Yatra resumes after being suspended for a day due to heavy rains

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek. (File Image)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday, a day after it was suspended due to heavy rains across Kashmir, officials said.

A fresh batch of pilgrims left for the holy cave shrine from Nunwan and Baltal base camps, they said. 

The yatra was suspended on Thursday as heavy rains triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the treacherous trek.

More than 2.50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas since the yatra began on July 3.

The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: Voice recording suggests captain may have cut fuel supply

Air India plane crash

What are engine fuel switches at the centre of Air India crash probe

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra okays ₹39,473 cr investment across 22 projects, 30k+ jobs ahead

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi to receive Rs 600 cr Central funds under special assistance scheme

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

India should negotiate trade deal with US on its own terms: EAC-PM chief

Topics : Amarnath yatra Jammu and Kashmir Amarnath shrine heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon