Friday, July 18, 2025 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / What are engine fuel switches at the centre of Air India crash probe

What are engine fuel switches at the centre of Air India crash probe

According to the flight recorder, a few seconds after takeoff, switches for both engines transitioned to 'CUTOFF' from 'RUN' one after another with a time gap of one second

Air India plane crash

According to the flight recorder, a few seconds after takeoff, switches for both engines transitioned to 'CUTOFF' from 'RUN' one after another with a time gap of one second. Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the Air India flight that crashed last month supports the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines, said a source briefed on US officials' early assessment of evidence.

Below are a few facts about engine fuel switches, their functions in the aircraft and their movements on the Air India flight. 

  What are fuel switches?

They are switches that regulate fuel flow into a plane's engines. They are used by pilots to start or shut down engines on the ground or to manually shut down or restart engines if an engine failure occurs during a flight.

 

Aviation experts say a pilot would not be able to accidentally move the fuel switches that feed the engines. But if moved, the effect would be immediate, cutting off engine power.

Also Read

air india plane crash

Won't be correct to reach a conclusion...: Civil Aviation MoS AI 171 crash

fuel switches

Air India junior pilot asked captain why he turned off fuel switches: WSJ

Air India crashed plane

Too early to draw conclusions: AAIB on Air India plane crash probe

air india plane crash

AI crash probe should also focus on possible fault in stabilizer: Expert

air india plane crash

AI171 crash probe must focus on possible fault in stabilizer: Expert

There are independent power systems and wiring for the fuel cutoff switches and the fuel valves controlled by those switches, according to US aviation safety expert John Cox.

Where are the fuel switches located?

The two fuel control switches on a Boeing 787, in Air India's case equipped with two GE engines, are located below the thrust levers.

The switches are spring-loaded to remain in position. To change one from run to cutoff, a pilot has to first pull the switch up and then move it from run to cutoff or vice versa.

There are two modes: 'CUTOFF' and 'RUN'.

What happened on the fatal Air India flight?

According to the flight recorder, a few seconds after takeoff, switches for both engines transitioned to 'CUTOFF' from 'RUN' one after another with a time gap of one second. As a result, the engines began to lose power.

One pilot was heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said. 

The report did not identify which remarks were made by the flight's captain and which by the first officer.

The first officer was at the controls of the 787 and asked the captain why he moved the fuel switches into a position that starved the engines of fuel and requested that he restore the fuel flow, the source briefed on US officials' early assessment told Reuters.

Both switches were flipped back to 'RUN', according to the preliminary report, and found in the 'RUN' position at the crash site.

When fuel control switches are moved from 'CUTOFF' to 'RUN' while the aircraft is in flight, each engine's control system automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction, the report said.

"No sane pilot would ever turn those switches off in flight," especially as the plane is just starting to climb, US aviation safety expert John Nance said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra okays ₹39,473 cr investment across 22 projects, 30k+ jobs ahead

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi to receive Rs 600 cr Central funds under special assistance scheme

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

India should negotiate trade deal with US on its own terms: EAC-PM chief

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi women to get free bus travel via smart cards soon: CM Rekha Gupta

Siddaramaiah

Meta apologises for faulty Kannada translations after CM's complaint

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon