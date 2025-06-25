Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in ₹988 crore bank loan 'fraud' case

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in ₹988 crore bank loan 'fraud' case

The action is being undertaken against the promoters of a company, Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd (SCTL), and some linked entities

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Delhi-NCR and Punjab. Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Delhi-NCR and Punjab as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged ₹988 crore bank loan fraud case, official sources said.

The action is being undertaken against the promoters of a company, Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd (SCTL), and some linked entities. Nine premises in Delhi-NCR and one in Jalandhar were part of the searches being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR alleging cheating a consortium of banks led by the IDBI Bank to the tune of ₹ 988 crore by the promoters of SCTL and their associates, they said.

 

The ED suspects that a large portion of the money (loan) availed from the banks using LsC (Letters of Credit) were transferred abroad through "fake" transactions. The role of the company managing director (MD) Manish Goel is under the scanner of the agency, as per the sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

