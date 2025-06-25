Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to depart for China today, seek anti-terror efforts at SCO

Rajnath Singh to depart for China today, seek anti-terror efforts at SCO

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss various issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today depart for China's Qingdao to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will today depart for China's Qingdao to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting set to be held from June 25-26. Singh said he is looking forward to presenting India's vision for global peace and security and calling for joint and continuous efforts to eliminate terrorism.

In a statement shared on X, Rajnath Singh stated, "Today, 25th June, I shall be leaving for Qingdao, China, to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting. I will have the opportunity to interact with various Defence Ministers on a wide range of issues. Looking forward to present India's vision for global peace and security and also, call for joint and consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism."

 

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss various issues, including regional and international peace and security, counter-terrorism efforts and cooperation among the Ministries of Defence of SCO member states. 

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri is expected to highlight India's continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India's vision towards achieving greater international peace & security, call for joint & consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism & extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of some participating countries, including China and Russia, on the sidelines of the meeting."

The Ministry of Defence noted that India attaches special importance to the SCO in promoting multilateralism, political, security, economic and people-to-people interactions in the region. It further said, "SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states."

SCO is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. India became its full member in 2017 and assumed the rotating Chairmanship in 2023. The SCO members include Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus, besides India. China has assumed the Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme 'Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move'.

More From This Section

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVE updates: Axiom Space begins live-streaming of Ax-4 mission

Shubhanshu Shukla

What will Shubhanshu Shukla do during his 14-day space mission? Details

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids in Gujarat, Maharashtra in cyber fraud probe over ₹100 cr scam

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Axiom-4 mission with Shubhanshu Shukla to take-off today: Where to watch

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur Police arrests four members of inter-state gang of arms dealers

Topics : Rajnath Singh terrorist attacks Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon