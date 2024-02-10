Sensex (    %)
                        
ED raids Karnataka Congress MLA Nara Bharath in money-laundering case

The premises of the 34-year-old legislator from Bellary and some other locations in Karnataka and Telangana are being searched

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided more than a dozen locations in Karnataka on Saturday as part of a money-laundering investigation against Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and some others, official sources said.
The premises of the 34-year-old legislator from Bellary and some other locations in Karnataka and Telangana are being searched, they said.
Officials of the central agency searched Reddy's locations in Bellary and Bengaluru.
The money-laundering case against Reddy stems from an FIR lodged by the Karnataka Police and allegations of land deals that are under the ED's scanner.
Some mining and quarrying businesses allegedly linked to the MLA are also being investigated by the agency.

Topics : Enforcement Directorate money laundering case Money laundering Corruption free Prevention of Corruption Act

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

