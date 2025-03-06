Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED conducts raids at locations linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

ED conducts raids at locations linked to Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Senthil Balaji is accused of corruption during his term as Tamil Nadu's Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at more than 10 locations linked to DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji in connection with a corruption case, news agency PTI reported.
 
Earlier, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Balaji, alleging that he abused his position to gain illegal money through corrupt practices. The latest raids are part of the ongoing investigation against the DMK leader and others.
 
According to PTI, the raids started at 8 am on Thursday and took place at properties owned by the Balaji’s supporters, including Subramanian, MCS Shankara Anandhan and Karthi. 
 
 

What is the case against DMK’s Senthil Balaji?

 
Senthil Balaji is accused of corruption during his earlier term as Tamil Nadu’s Transport Minister from 2011 to 2015. Officials alleged that during this period, corrupt practices were observed in the hiring in the transport department under his watch.
 
He was arrested on June 14, 2023 and was removed as state minister. In December 2024, the Supreme Court granted him bail and the very next day, he was sworn in as a minister in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.
 
The Supreme Court raised concerns on his reinstatement by the Tamil Nadu government. “We granted you bail, and the next day you go and become a minister. Anybody will be bound to be under the impression that witnesses will now be under pressure. What is going on?" the bench had asked Balaji’s legal counsel.

More From This Section

Udhayanidhi Stalin

SC grants Udhayanidhi Stalin relief in 'Sanatana Dharma' remark case

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Serve people, take decisions for their good: Haryana CM to CRPF officers

Tamilisai Soundararajan

LIVE: Amid Hindi imposition row, BJP leader Soundararajan detained during party's NEP campaign

Supreme Court, SC

SC raps Uttarakhand for not filing affidavit in CAMPA funds misuse case

railway station, station

East Coast Railway starts Rs 1,000 cr fencing project to boost train speed

Topics : Tamil Nadu government DMK president DMK MLAs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon