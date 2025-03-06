Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Serve people, take decisions for their good: Haryana CM to CRPF officers

Serve people, take decisions for their good: Haryana CM to CRPF officers

He was speaking while officiating as the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 55th batch of trainee CRPF officers at their training academy in Kadarpur here

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

You should not only apprehend criminals but also ensure harmony in society: Naib Singh Saini | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday told newly passed out CRPF officers to serve the people and take decisions that are meant for their well being.

He was speaking while officiating as the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 55th batch of trainee CRPF officers at their training academy in Kadarpur here.

"This is a new chapter in your life. I wish you a successful, exciting and challenging career," the CM said.

While holding the national flag today, you should remember that this service is for doing good for the people. You should remember that all your decisions have a deep influence and hence you should act accordingly, Saini told the young officers.

 

You should not only apprehend criminals but also ensure harmony in society, he said.

Also Read

Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack 6th anniversary: Quotes and messages to share on Black day

Army, Indian Army, BSF

CRPF soldier opens fire at camp in Manipur, kills 2 colleagues, himself

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

CRPF's Parliament unit disbanded, merged with VIP security for dignitaries

rifle

9 Naxalites carrying Rs 43 lakh cumulative bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Manipur police search operation

Security forces destroy 4 bunkers, occupy 3 after gunfights in Manipur

A total of 39 trainee officers, including two women, passed out from the academy on Thursday.

These officers, who will now be posted as Assistant Commandants in various internal security theatres of the country, have been trained in battle craft, combat, firing and various other subjects for about 52 weeks.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with about 3.25 lakh personnel is the world's largest paramilitary force. It is deployed in three main theatres of Left Wing Extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the north eastern states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tamilisai Soundararajan

LIVE: Amid Hindi imposition row, BJP leader Soundararajan detained during party's NEP campaign

Udhayanidhi Stalin

SC grants Udhayanidhi Stalin relief in 'Sanatana Dharma' remark case

Supreme Court, SC

SC raps Uttarakhand for not filing affidavit in CAMPA funds misuse case

railway station, station

East Coast Railway starts Rs 1,000 cr fencing project to boost train speed

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

Domestic violence survivors may soon get 10-day stay at govt-run centres

Topics : CRPF Nayab Singh Saini Haryana security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon