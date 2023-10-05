ED searches WB minister house in irregularities in hirings by civic bodies

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began searches at multiple locations, including the residence of West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, on Thursday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments done by the civic bodies in the state, officials said.

Along with a large contingent of central forces, the investigators reached Ghosh's residence in Michaelnagar in North 24 Parganas district around 6.10 am, they said.

Simultaneously, the investigators began searches at 12 other places in connection with the case, they added.

It was not immediately known if Ghosh was at his house when the searches began.

Ghosh, the TMC MLA of Madhyamgram, was earlier an office-bearer of the Madhyamgram Municipality.

The ED has alleged that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

