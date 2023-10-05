close
Sensex (0.52%)
65566.95 + 340.91
Nifty (0.51%)
19535.30 + 99.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.73%)
5898.45 + 43.00
Nifty Midcap (0.57%)
40276.50 + 229.00
Nifty Bank (0.61%)
44234.20 + 270.15
Heatmap

ED searches WB minister house in irregularities in hirings by civic bodies

Along with a large contingent of central forces, the investigators reached Ghosh's residence in Michaelnagar in North 24 Parganas district around 6.10 am, they said

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Simultaneously, the investigators began searches at 12 other places in connection with the case, they added.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began searches at multiple locations, including the residence of West Bengal Food and Supplies Minister Rathin Ghosh, on Thursday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitments done by the civic bodies in the state, officials said.
Along with a large contingent of central forces, the investigators reached Ghosh's residence in Michaelnagar in North 24 Parganas district around 6.10 am, they said.
Simultaneously, the investigators began searches at 12 other places in connection with the case, they added.
It was not immediately known if Ghosh was at his house when the searches began.
Ghosh, the TMC MLA of Madhyamgram, was earlier an office-bearer of the Madhyamgram Municipality.
The ED has alleged that around 1,500 people were illegally recruited by different civic bodies in the state, between 2014 and 2018, against monetary considerations.

Also Read

Karnataka govt sets panel to probe Covid irregularities during BJP rule

Irregularities in execution of Jal Jeevan Mission: ED seizes cash, gold bar

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

Population to double by 2047, civic bodies will have to change: Official

UP CM asks newly elected mayors to make civic bodies 'self reliant'

Madhya Pradesh govt to provide 35% reservation for women in govt jobs

Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted: Official

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age

14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal Enforcement Directorate Hiring

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon