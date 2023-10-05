Fire at 2-wheeler service station in Pune; 25 motorbikes gutted: Official

Nearly 25 motorbikes were gutted in a fire which broke out at a two-wheeler service station in Maharashtra's Pune city on Thursday morning, a fire official said.

No person was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire control room received a call at 7.45 am about the blaze at the service station located on Sinhgad Road, the official said.

"After receiving the call, five water tenders were dispatched to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in some time. Around 20 to 25 two-wheelers, which were brought for servicing purpose, were completely gutted in the fire," the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known, he added.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1 PM Modi to visit Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1 6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today Social media platforms considering QR codes, tokens to ascertain user age 14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt Over 3,500 personnel to be deployed: Cops ensure arrangement for WC match Quake of magnitude 3.2 hits U'khand's Uttarkashi in early hours of Thurs