LIVE: SC to give verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
Catch all the latest news updates from across the world
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope on Sunday that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people here on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019. "I have said it earlier ... there are only two (institutions) that can return articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad told reporters here.
A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to IRNA report.
Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch
As the currency counting of 176 bags is completed after the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, the Income Tax department will deposit all the sized cash at the same bank in Balangir SBI main branch following the official procedure on Monday. SBI's main branch will function smoothly for the public regularly, SBI Regional Manager said. Income Tax officials however continue to conduct the survey at properties linked to Dheeraj Sahu with documentation process still on.
Today's decision will be written in golden letters: JKPC leader on SC's verdict on Article 370
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives notice in LS to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar
Derailed wagons of goods train removed from accident spot near Mumbai
Congress minister may join the BJP in Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Goods train going towards Chennai derails in Tamil Nadu
Fake and fabricated: MEA on report claiming memo targeting Sikh separatists
Security heightened in Srinagar ahead of SC's verdict on abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category
Winter session: Amit Shah to table 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today
The eighth day of the Parliment's Winter Session is expected to see few significant businesses in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today afternoon. Earlier, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. Apart from that house is expected to see the laying of reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources, and 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti - Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will be made by Guman Singh Damor.
Voter turnout below 30% in Hong Kong election after rules shut out pro-democracy candidates
Voter turnout plunged below 30 per cent in Hong Kong's first district council elections since new rules introduced under Beijing's guidance effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates, setting a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. According to official data on Monday, 27.5 per cent of the city's 4.3 million registered voters cast ballots in Sunday's polls significantly less than the record 71.2 per cent who participated in the last elections held at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. The pro-democracy camp won those polls in a landslide victory, in a clear rebuke of the government's handling of the protests.
Explosion rocks hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's special economic zone
Hope SC delivers verdict in favour of J-K people: Azad on Art 370 petitions
SC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 08:08 AM IST