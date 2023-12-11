Sensex (0.19%)
LIVE: SC to give verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

Catch all the latest news updates from across the world

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to make changes to Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional political parties eagerly awaiting the decision amid elaborate security arrangements. On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to alter Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope on Sunday that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people here on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019. "I have said it earlier ... there are only two (institutions) that can return articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad told reporters here.

A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to IRNA report.


9:49 AM

Odisha I-T raid: Officials to deposit all cash at Balangir SBI branch

As the currency counting of 176 bags is completed after the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, the Income Tax department will deposit all the sized cash at the same bank in Balangir SBI main branch following the official procedure on Monday. SBI's main branch will function smoothly for the public regularly, SBI Regional Manager said. Income Tax officials however continue to conduct the survey at properties linked to Dheeraj Sahu with documentation process still on.

9:42 AM

Today's decision will be written in golden letters: JKPC leader on SC's verdict on Article 370

As the country waits for the Supreme Court's historic decision on Article 370, Sunil Dimple, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference has said that the decision which will come today will be written in golden letters while Amit Raina, of the NGO Roots in Kashmir has expressed his confidence that the Court will not bring back this Article.
9:41 AM

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives notice in LS to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar

9:21 AM

Derailed wagons of goods train removed from accident spot near Mumbai

A day after seven wagons of a goods train derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station near Mumbai on the Central Railway network, the derailed wagons were removed from the accident site, officials said on Monday. Restoration work on the route was underway, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.
9:14 AM

Congress minister may join the BJP in Karnataka: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

"A (Congress) minister may join the BJP with the support of 50-60 Congress MLAs. Karnataka government might fall soon. Anything can happen. No one has any honesty and loyalty left in them," said JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy in Hassan yesterday.
9:11 AM

Goods train going towards Chennai derails in Tamil Nadu

A goods train derailed near Chengalpattu on Sunday night. After the train derailment, train movements from South Tamil Nadu towards Chennai were stopped. A goods train that was coming towards Chennai Harbour carrying iron-related rods derailed near Chengalpattu last night around 10.30 pm. More than five coaches have derailed, said Railway Officials. Railway Officials are working to clear the track and regulate the train movements.
9:10 AM

Fake and fabricated: MEA on report claiming memo targeting Sikh separatists

India on Sunday night described as "fake" and "completely fabricated" a media report which claimed that a "secret memo" was issued by New Delhi in April to take "concrete" measures against certain Sikh separatists including Hardeep Singh Nijjar. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the report is part of a "sustained disinformation campaign" against India and the outlet that came out with it is known for propagating "fake narratives" peddled by Pakistani intelligence.
8:50 AM

Security heightened in Srinagar ahead of SC's verdict on abrogation of Article 370 in J-K

8:44 AM

Delhi AQI remains in 'poor' category

8:36 AM

Winter session: Amit Shah to table 2 J-K Bills in Rajya Sabha today

The eighth day of the Parliment's Winter Session is expected to see few significant businesses in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today afternoon. Earlier, the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. Apart from that house is expected to see the laying of reports of Standing Committee on Water Resources, and 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Jal Shakti - Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation will be made by Guman Singh Damor.

8:30 AM

Voter turnout below 30% in Hong Kong election after rules shut out pro-democracy candidates

Voter turnout plunged below 30 per cent in Hong Kong's first district council elections since new rules introduced under Beijing's guidance effectively shut out all pro-democracy candidates, setting a record low since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. According to official data on Monday, 27.5 per cent of the city's 4.3 million registered voters cast ballots in Sunday's polls significantly less than the record 71.2 per cent who participated in the last elections held at the height of anti-government protests in 2019. The pro-democracy camp won those polls in a landslide victory, in a clear rebuke of the government's handling of the protests.

8:15 AM

Explosion rocks hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's special economic zone

A massive explosion has rocked the hydrocarbon refinery in Iran's Birjand special economic zone, with the fire now engulfing all 18 reservoirs in the refinery, Iran-based IRNA News reported. Rescue teams have temporarily withdrawn from the spot due to the constant threat of further explosions. No casualties have been reported in the incident, according to IRNA report.
 
8:14 AM

Hope SC delivers verdict in favour of J-K people: Azad on Art 370 petitions

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed hope on Sunday that the Supreme Court will deliver a verdict in favour of the people here on a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019. "I have said it earlier ... there are only two (institutions) that can return articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- Parliament and the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court bench is non-partisan and we hope that it will give a decision in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Azad told reporters here.
8:11 AM

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Monday on a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to make changes to Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional political parties eagerly awaiting the decision amid elaborate security arrangements. On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to alter Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh.
