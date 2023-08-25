Confirmation

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summons against him in connection with a money laundering case

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summons against him in connection with a money laundering case.
ED had asked CM Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24. However, he did not appear before ED yesterday.
The ED had earlier carried out searches at the residences of the Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor Vinod Verma and OSD's Manish Banchhor and Ashish Verma in connection with the alleged liquor scam.
Searches were also conducted by the agency at the premises of a businessman in Durg.
Earlier on August 14, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state.
He further stated that the central agencies were targeting him because he was not aligning with the central government.

The chief minister has also mentioned that he has provided the details of his movable and immovable assets to CBI in an enquiry directed by Lokpal against his father Shibu Soren in 2020. ED may obtain the details from CBI.
After the ED summoned CM Soren, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha accused the federal agency of "hatching a conspiracy" to defame the developing image of the state.
"A planned conspiracy is being hatched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to defame the development of the state...Ever since the formation of the grand alliance in the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some administrative officials of the state are constantly being harassed by the ED...CM said that we would seek the help of the court...," Congress leader Sinha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

