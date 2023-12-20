Sensex (    %)
                        
ED summons Tejashwi, Lalu Prasad for questioning in money laundering case

While Tejashwi has been asked to depose on December 22, Prasad has been asked to appear on December 27 to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at Vidhan Sabha after party candidates Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib and Ashok Kumar Pandey filed their nomination papers for MLC elections, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lalu Prasad has filed an application at Ranch

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for questioning in the railways land-for-jobs money laundering case probe, official sources said on Wednesday.
While Tejashwi has been asked to depose on December 22, Prasad has been asked to appear on December 27 to record their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The alleged scam pertains to the period when Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.
It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister Prasad and a linked company A K Infosystems Private Limited.


Court asks for CBI reply on Lalu's plea 
The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday sought a reply from CBI on application moved by accused persons including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav, seeking supply of documents filed along with the charge sheet.
Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav are arraigned as accused in Land for Job Scam.

Special judge Vishal Gogne asked the CBI to file a reply on pleas of eight accused seeking supply of deficient documents.
The next date of hearing is January 6, 2024.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav has moved an application seeking permission to travel to Australia next month. He also sought a permission for renewal of his passport. The Court is likely to hear the application on December 22.
 
Tejaswi's counsel submitted that he is scheduled to travel to Australia from January 6.
This case at the stage of scrutiny of documents after filing of charge sheet.
 
On October 4, the court had granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others in in relation to fresh Chargesheet in alleged Land for Job Scam case.
 
According to the CBI, this is the 2nd chargesheet in the Designated Court against 17 accused including then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam
 
The CBI filed a chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others .
 
CBI had registered a case on 18.05.2022 against then Union Minister of Railways and others including his wife, two daughters and unknown Public servants and Private persons.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

