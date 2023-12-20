Sensex (    %)
                        
India records 614 new coronavirus infections, active cases at 2,311

The death toll was recorded at 533,321 with three deaths reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The country's Covid case tally is 45 million (45,005,978).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 44,470,346, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

