Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ten states withdraw general consent to CBI to investigate cases: Centre

Ten states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in their respective jurisdictions, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ten states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in their respective jurisdictions, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
According to section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) needs consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Punjab, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Mizoram, Telangana, Meghalaya, and Tamil Nadu have withdrawn the general consent, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
To a question, whether the Union government proposed to amend section 6 of the DSPE Act, the minister said, "No".
Asserting that withdrawal of general consent by some states has led to severe limitations in the CBI's powers to investigate crucial cases, a Parliamentary panel had recently said there was a dire need to enact a new law and give wider powers to the federal agency so that it can probe cases without a "state's consent and interference".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Heavy rain triggers landslides in Tamil Nadu, schools shut in 5 districts

Since 2018, CBI filed cases against 216 civil servants: Govt to RS

Govt monitoring rice situation in domestic, intl mkts on weekly basis

All vacant posts in Centre being filled in mission mode: Govt to Lok Sabha

India records 614 new coronavirus infections, active cases at 2,311

Nitin Gadkari aims for road infrastructure to match US in next 5 years

Govt tables Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Parliament: Check details

Topics : CBI CBI row Lok Sabha MPs Central Bureau of Investigation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon